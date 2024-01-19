BNP's immediate aim is to free its leaders and activists
BNP's immediate aim is to free its leaders and activists from jail. After that it wants to pay attention to its movement and programmes. According to BNP's central office, around 23,000 of its leaders and activists are in prison at the moment, including the party's secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and two standing committee members. The party policymakers are placing priority on getting the party men released before taking up any new programme.
BNP has not held any programme since the 12th Jatiya Sangsand (national parliament) election held on 7 January. After the election there was a countrywide mass contact programme of distributing leaflets to 'thank the people to for responding to the call to boycott the polls'. There has been no further programme since.
BNP leaders say that the movement will continue until this government that 'resumed power through a one-sided and contrived election' is ousted. However, they will have to wait for some time longer to take up new programmes to restore confidence in the activists and supporters.
In the meantime, senior leaders of the party including action chairman Tarique Rahman have started holding virtual meetings at an organisational level to decide on the style and strategy of the movement in the new circumstances. There have been separate meetings too with leaders of a few like-minded alliances. At these meetings, basically, the leaders of the alliances involved in the movement were thanked. They were also asked for suggestions regarding fresh programmes.
Sources say that BNP is more focussed at the moment in legal procedures to get their leaders and activists released from jail, rather than any immediate programme. A meeting of the standing committee was held in this regard on Monday. The acting chairman held a virtual meeting on the next day, Tuesday, with the leaders of Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum, the lawyers' front of the party. The lawyers were urged to stand beside the incarcerated BNP men all over the country and to provide them with legal assistance. BNP leaders are looking into what role the government or the courts play in the legal process for bail of the party leaders and activists. After that, in keeping with the circumstances, the leaders will turn their attention to the programmes.
However two BNP leaders of Rajshahi and Bogura, upon condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that the grassroots leaders and activists who face cases and imprisonment are not getting much assistance from the centre in dealing with their cases. They are unhappy over this matter.
According to BNP's central office and lawyers, of the 23,000 imprisoned party men all over the country, so far many at the grassroots are being released on bail.
