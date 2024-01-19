BNP's immediate aim is to free its leaders and activists

BNP leaders say that the movement will continue until this government that 'resumed power through a one-sided and contrived election' is ousted. However, they will have to wait for some time longer to take up new programmes to restore confidence in the activists and supporters.

In the meantime, senior leaders of the party including action chairman Tarique Rahman have started holding virtual meetings at an organisational level to decide on the style and strategy of the movement in the new circumstances. There have been separate meetings too with leaders of a few like-minded alliances. At these meetings, basically, the leaders of the alliances involved in the movement were thanked. They were also asked for suggestions regarding fresh programmes.

Sources say that BNP is more focussed at the moment in legal procedures to get their leaders and activists released from jail, rather than any immediate programme. A meeting of the standing committee was held in this regard on Monday. The acting chairman held a virtual meeting on the next day, Tuesday, with the leaders of Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum, the lawyers' front of the party. The lawyers were urged to stand beside the incarcerated BNP men all over the country and to provide them with legal assistance. BNP leaders are looking into what role the government or the courts play in the legal process for bail of the party leaders and activists. After that, in keeping with the circumstances, the leaders will turn their attention to the programmes.