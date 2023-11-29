When will the bail hearings of central BNP leaders take place?

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Standing Committee member, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, was arrested on 2 November. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Dhaka rejected his bail plea and granted him a 6-day remand the next day.

His lawyers submitted another bail plea to the Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge Court on 8 November, stating that the appeal could be heard in the first week of December.

Similar to Amir Khasru, other central BNP leaders are also approaching the Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge Court after facing rejections from the Dhaka CMM Court. The court is scheduling the hearing dates approximately two to three weeks after the submission of the bail petitions.

However, the release of BNP leaders is uncertain even if they secure bail, as they are accused in several cases. The police can show them arrested in other cases if necessary. Lawyers representing 10 central leaders mentioned that the police have started including their clients' names in several other cases.