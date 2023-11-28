Imprisonment of BNP men: 'Court rejects bail even in proven cases of sickness'

“I have seen my father being picked up before each election since my childhood. He is now critically sick and has to undergo regular chemotherapy. Despite presenting all evidences of his sickness before the court, he is consistently being denied bail,” says Tasnuva Tabassum.
She, a lawyer by profession, is the daughter of Ruhul Kuddus Talukder, organising secretary of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), who has been languishing in jail.
Along with relatives of other imprisoned opposition leaders, Tasnuva was attending a human chain before the national press club in Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon, under the banner – Relatives of political prisoners in demand for releasing opposition men held in fictitious cases.
Leaders of Ganatantra Mancha and some professional organisations expressed solidarity with their demand and spoke on the occasion. The relatives, carrying portraits of imprisoned opposition men, attempted to submit a memorandum to the chief justice, but were stopped by the police.
Later, they sent the memorandum to the chief justice through some lawyers.
Mahbuba Khanam, wife of former Jubo Dal president Saiful Alam, alleged that her husband has been languishing in jail for nine months after being sentenced in a 'false' case.
The jail authorities kept Saiful in the condemned cell where he fell sick, she said, adding the authorities did not take any action even after submission of an application seeking his treatment.
“Which world are we living in! they are filing cases one after another, denying bail petitions,” wailed Mahbuba during her speech.
He is a freedom fighter. Did he liberate the country to face this consequence?
Recalling the horrific moment of arrest, Sayel Jesmin, wife of BNP leader Moniruzzaman, said members of law enforcement agencies took her husband away after breaking into their residence.
“He is a freedom fighter. Did he liberate the country to face this consequence?” she asked.
The wife of BNP leader Abul Bashar alleged that her husband has been tortured to death inside the prison only for his involvement with politics. She raised a question whether it is a crime to get involved with politics.
She also disclosed her ordeal as she has been struggling to survive with two children since the BNP leader’s demise.
Shahanara, wife of BNP chairperson’s advisor; Marzia Akter, niece of Dhaka north city BNP convener Aman Ullah Aman; and Razia, wife of Jubo Dal leader SM Jahangir, were among the protesting relatives.