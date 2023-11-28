Imprisonment of BNP men: 'Court rejects bail even in proven cases of sickness'

“I have seen my father being picked up before each election since my childhood. He is now critically sick and has to undergo regular chemotherapy. Despite presenting all evidences of his sickness before the court, he is consistently being denied bail,” says Tasnuva Tabassum.

She, a lawyer by profession, is the daughter of Ruhul Kuddus Talukder, organising secretary of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), who has been languishing in jail.