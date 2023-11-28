How BNP men spend nights to avoid arrest

It takes only 10 minutes in dinghy to reach Saidabad char of Araihazar by crossing Meghna from Nagarhati ferry ghat in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj. The boatman Sohrab Ali warns, 'there are snakes and jackals'.

After getting off the boat and walking a short distance, there is grassy land and a makeshift house surrounded by trees. Several BNP leaders and activists have taken shelter there. All of them are from the Bardi union of Sonargaon.

Speaking to them, it was learnt that the BNP leaders and activists are fleeing home to avoid arrest. They are hiding in crop fields, river chars and jungles. Some are taking shelter in boats in the middle of the river. Despite hiding in this way, many are unable to escape arrest.

According to the police, over five hundred BNP leaders and activists have been arrested from seven thanas of the district in the last four weeks.