Amir Khasru denied bail in attack on CJ's residence case
A court in Dhaka has rejected a bail plea filed by former minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury in a case filed with Paltan police station over an attack on the residence of the chief justice.
The court, however, granted bail to the BNP leader in another case filed with the same police station.
Additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court of Dhaka, Tofazzal Hossain, passed the orders on Wednesday.
Amir Khasru's lawyer Syed Zainul Abedin confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
Zainul Abedin said hearing on the bail petition in two cases filed against Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury was conducted on Wednesday, but he was denied bail in the case filed over the attack on the chief justice’s residence. He, however, was granted bail in another case with Paltan police station. With the latest development, Amir Khasru got bail in nine out 10 cases, the lawyer added.
Previously, the same court granted bail to him in eight separate cases.
BNP leaders and activists clashed with the police centering the party's grand rally on 28 October.
Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury was arrested on 2 November in a case filed over the incident.
His lawyer said a total of 10 cases were filed against Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury in connection with this incident on 28 October.