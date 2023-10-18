PM Hasina pays homage to Russell, other martyred family members

Earlier, Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana went to the Banani graveyards in the morning.

They also offered fateha and joined a special munajat there, seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu, Bangamata and other martyrs of the 15 August carnage.

Later, the two daughters of Bangabandhu spread flower petals on the graves of the martyrs.

The 60th birthday of Sheikh Russell, a fourth grader at University Laboratory School, is being observed today as the Sheikh Russell Day.