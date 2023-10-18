PM Hasina pays homage to Russell, other martyred family members

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday paid tributes to the martyred family members of Bangabandhu including Shaheed Sheikh Russell who were brutally assassinated on 15 August, 1975.
The prime minister along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana paid homage to them by placing wreath at Banani graveyards on Sheikh Russell Day coinciding with the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s youngest son’s 60th birthday.
Earlier, Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana went to the Banani graveyards in the morning.
They also offered fateha and joined a special munajat there, seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu, Bangamata and other martyrs of the 15 August carnage.
Later, the two daughters of Bangabandhu spread flower petals on the graves of the martyrs.
The 60th birthday of Sheikh Russell, a fourth grader at University Laboratory School, is being observed today as the Sheikh Russell Day.
Russell, also the youngest brother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was born on 18 October in 1964 at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban on Dhanmondi road number 32 in the capital.
He was brutally killed along with most of his family members, including his father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on 15 August, 1975.
The Cabinet Division in 2021 declared 18 October, the birthday of Sheikh Russell, as ‘Sheikh Russell Day’ under the category “Ka”.