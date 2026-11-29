Development work is under way at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital. As a result, BNP will not hold its rally there next Tuesday (1 December).

Instead, the rally will take place that day on the road in front of the party’s central office in Naya Paltan. The stage will be set up in front of Paltan Community Centre, facing west, towards Bijoynagar.

The party’s acting secretary general, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, announced this at an urgent press conference held at BNP’s central office in Naya Paltan on Sunday.