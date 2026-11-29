BNP shifts Tuesday’s rally from Suhrawardy Udyan to Naya Paltan
Development work is under way at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital. As a result, BNP will not hold its rally there next Tuesday (1 December).
Instead, the rally will take place that day on the road in front of the party’s central office in Naya Paltan. The stage will be set up in front of Paltan Community Centre, facing west, towards Bijoynagar.
The party’s acting secretary general, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, announced this at an urgent press conference held at BNP’s central office in Naya Paltan on Sunday.
The rally will mark the launch of the BNP’s month-long programme for December, the month of victory in the Liberation War. Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson, Tarique Rahman is expected to attend the rally as the chief guest.
Rizvi said they had initially announced Suhrawardy Udyan as the venue for the rally. However, it would not be possible to hold the event there because of changes to the layout of the grounds and the ongoing development work.
The venue had therefore been changed to the road in front of the party’s central office in Naya Paltan, Rizvi said. He added that preparations for the rally had already been completed. BNP has called on party leaders and activists, as well as residents of Dhaka, to attend.
When journalists asked Rizvi about the ‘lockdown’ programme announced by the Awami League, whose activities are banned, he replied, “What lockdown? Everything in the country is normal."
Speaking about the current political situation, Rizvi said defeated forces were trying to destabilise the country by carrying out crude bomb explosions, arson and acts of terrorism in different parts of the country.
The government was trying to deal with these situations peacefully, Rizvi said. However, he called on law enforcement agencies to become more active.
Rizvi said terrorist activities, arson and attacks on people were being carried out in different areas using illegal firearms. It was the responsibility of law enforcement agencies to bring those involved to justice, he said. Their inaction was raising questions among the public.
Rizvi said BNP leaders and activists were ready to build resistance against terrorism. “However, the state forces themselves must take action against those wreaking havoc with illegal firearms. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that peace-loving people feel safe,” he said.
Towards the end of the press conference, journalists asked Rizvi about the ‘lockdown’ programme announced by the Awami League, whose activities are banned.
He replied, “What lockdown? Everything in the country is normal. It is unfortunate that questions are being raised about something said by an illegal organisation. There is no lockdown. Everything is proceeding as usual. The BNP does not consider the programme of any terrorist organisation to be a political programme.”