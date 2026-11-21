BNP clashes with activities-banned Awami League in Pabna
Activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) gathered in the Nauka Chattar (Boat Square) area near the Brishalikha neighborhood in the Bera municipality of Pabna.
Around noon today, Saturday, several clashes occurred between the ruling BNP and the activities-banned Awami League activists in the Brishalikha neighborhood of the Bera municipality in Pabna.
The series of clashes took place around 12:00 pm, injuring at least five people from both sides.
Subsequently, groups from both sides faced off with local weapons. Additionally, reports of clashes have been reported anew from Sonabpur in Bera.
Tensions were high in the neighborhood from Saturday morning following Thursday’s clashes, leading to today’s conflict.
As of 4:00 pm, while writing this report, the Awami League activists were positioned at the entrance of the Brishalikha neighborhood armed with locally-made weapons, whereas BNP activists equipped with bricks and locally-made weapons stood a bit further at Nauka Chattar.
Amidst the tension from the past three days, a meeting was convened around noon today at the Bera Upazila Parishad. The superintendent of police, and other senior officials attended the meeting to discuss means of controlling and resolving the situation. The deputy commissioner of Pabna presided over the meeting.
How the conflict began:
Local sources reported that around Thursday afternoon, activists of the Awami League and its affiliates marched in front of Bera Police Station from Sonabpur, Payna neighborhood, and surrounding areas.
BNP and JCD activists arrived after hearing this and chased them, initiating confrontations and a series of counter-chases.
The situation escalated with incidents of brick-throwing, during which Awami League activists eventually retreated.
Following which, several houses in Pyana and Sonabpur neighborhoods were attacked, vandalised, and set on fire.
That day, when Awami League activists tried to take out a procession from the Brishalikha neighborhood, BNP activists resisted them, resulting in further clashes.
During this time, properties, including the abandoned home of former deputy speaker and Awami League leader Shamsul Haque Tuku in Brishalikha, were vandalised and set on fire.
Clashes and chases between the groups continued into the night, which were eventually controlled by the police.
Following these incidents, yesterday, Friday, a counter-chase occurred between activists of the Awami League from Sonabpur and Payna neighborhoods and BNP activists from the adjacent Hatigara neighborhood, leading to several attacks and vandalisation of properties from both sides.
Local sources say that Brishalikha, Sonabpur, and Payna neighborhoods of Bera municipality are predominantly influenced by the Awami League, whereas Hatigara neighborhood is known for BNP influence.
Tensions are high among activists of both parties following the Awami League's procession in front of Bera Police Station.
Bera municipality BNP's Senior Vice-president Sajedul Islam commented, "Without provocation, Awami League goons have incited unrest in the area. The law enforcement agencies must take strict action against them immediately. Such clashes and violence cannot continue while keeping the public in terror."
Shops closed and Keeping watch through the night:
The series of incidents of clashes over the past three days has stagnated business activities in Bera Bazaar. Fearing looting by miscreants amid the conflict, most shopkeepers remain shuttered and stay awake to guard their shops.
Nazrul Islam, the President of the Bera Bazar Business Association, stated, "The ongoing clashes and tensions for three days have nearly halted market trade. Merchants are afraid to open their shops. If this continues, it will cause significant financial losses to the businesses."
Due to the political tension, shops at Bera Bazaar remain closed even on market days. Buyers and sellers are avoiding the market out of fear.
Business leaders and local BNP leaders have urged the police for more effective action to stabilise the situation.
Upon hearing reports of clashes in Brishalikha today, a significant presence of police and SRB members was seen at the scene.
Around 1: 30 pm, Bera Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Nayan Kumar Sarkar said, "We had controlled the situation. Upon hearing reports of renewed disturbances, I am heading to the scene. Additional police and law enforcement are in the area, and I hope the situation will soon be under control."