Activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) gathered in the Nauka Chattar (Boat Square) area near the Brishalikha neighborhood in the Bera municipality of Pabna.

Around noon today, Saturday, several clashes occurred between the ruling BNP and the activities-banned Awami League activists in the Brishalikha neighborhood of the Bera municipality in Pabna.

The series of clashes took place around 12:00 pm, injuring at least five people from both sides.

Subsequently, groups from both sides faced off with local weapons. Additionally, reports of clashes have been reported anew from Sonabpur in Bera.

Tensions were high in the neighborhood from Saturday morning following Thursday’s clashes, leading to today’s conflict.

As of 4:00 pm, while writing this report, the Awami League activists were positioned at the entrance of the Brishalikha neighborhood armed with locally-made weapons, whereas BNP activists equipped with bricks and locally-made weapons stood a bit further at Nauka Chattar.