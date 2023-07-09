BNP has secret ties with Israeli intelligence agency: Obaidul Quader

Quader, also the and road transport and bridges minister, said with a view to creating confusions, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has made a false statement about the use of Israeli spyware to hack the phones of opposition leaders.

Such an irresponsible statement, delivered by a political leader, is very shameful, he added.

The AL general secretary further said Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was vocal in favour of the liberation movement of the people of Palestine and Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina is also vocal in establishing the rights of the Palestinian people.

Recalling Bangladesh’s historic relations with Palestine, he said Sheikh Hasina had invited Yasser Arafat, the then president of Palestine, to the celebration of the silver jubilee of the Bangladesh’s independence.