BCL checks mobile phones and hands over 10-12 'BNP supporters' to police

President of Dhaka University's Sir AF Rahman Hall BCL unit, Reazul Islam, taking position at Nilkhet, told Prothom Alo, "We have handed over 10 to 12 persons to the police in two phases. We checked their mobile phones and confirmed they were BNP supporters and then handed them over to the Shahbagh police station."
He said, "BNP and Chhatra Dal miscreants have come to Dhaka with plans of carrying out subversive activities. The student community has united to stand up against these criminals. We will bury the evil politics of BNP and Jamaat."
The outpost in-charge of the police outpost near the Mukti O Gonotantra gate at Nilkhet, Md Zafar, told Prothom Alo that he was not aware of the matter. He advised that the police station be contacted for information in this regard.
Later when attempts were made to call the officer-in-charge (OC) of Shahabagh police station, Nur Mohammad, he did not answer his mobile phone.