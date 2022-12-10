Politics

BCL checks mobile phones and hands over 10-12 'BNP supporters' to police

Correspondent
Dhaka University

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has taken up a strong stance at the Dhaka University campus, centering BNP's Dhaka divisional mass rally in the capital today.

Leaders and activists of BCL, the student wing of ruling Awami League, have taken up position at major entry points of the campus.

According to Chhatra League, they have been checking the mobile phones of persons at the Nilkhet entry point and identified 10 to 12 BNP supporters, beat them up and handed them over to the police.

The Chhatra League men Saturday morning, in two phases detained these 10 to 12 persons they suspected to be BNP supporters. After going through the contents of their mobile phones and assaulting them, they handed them over to the police.

President of Dhaka University's Sir AF Rahman Hall BCL unit, Reazul Islam, taking position at Nilkhet, told Prothom Alo, "We have handed over 10 to 12 persons to the police in two phases. We checked their mobile phones and confirmed they were BNP supporters and then handed them over to the Shahbagh police station."

He said, "BNP and Chhatra Dal miscreants have come to Dhaka with plans of carrying out subversive activities. The student community has united to stand up against these criminals. We will bury the evil politics of BNP and Jamaat."

The outpost in-charge of the police outpost near the Mukti O Gonotantra gate at Nilkhet, Md Zafar, told Prothom Alo that he was not aware of the matter. He advised that the police station be contacted for information in this regard.

Later when attempts were made to call the officer-in-charge (OC) of Shahabagh police station, Nur Mohammad, he did not answer his mobile phone.     

