BCL checks mobile phones and hands over 10-12 'BNP supporters' to police

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has taken up a strong stance at the Dhaka University campus, centering BNP's Dhaka divisional mass rally in the capital today.

Leaders and activists of BCL, the student wing of ruling Awami League, have taken up position at major entry points of the campus.

According to Chhatra League, they have been checking the mobile phones of persons at the Nilkhet entry point and identified 10 to 12 BNP supporters, beat them up and handed them over to the police.

