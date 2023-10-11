BNP making poisonous statements over Rooppur power plant: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP leaders are making poisonous statements over environment-friendly Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

"Bangabandhu's daughter, prime minister Sheikh Hasina, is inaugurating mega projects one after another that makes the BNP leaders irritated," he said in a statement.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said that is why BNP leaders are threatening to shut down the Rooppur nuclear power plant.

While in state power, he claimed, BNP did not carry out any development in the country, instead the party made Bangladesh champion in graft five times in a row.