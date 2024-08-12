BNP will give interim govt time to create environment for election

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the BNP delegation has not talked to interim government chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus about the election.

He said they are giving time to the government to create an appropriate environment for holding the election.

BNP top leaders led by party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul held the meeting with the chief adviser at the State Guest House, Jamuna, in the capital on Monday. They talked for about an hour.

While the BNP delegation was at Jamuna, a delegation led by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqul Rahman reached there.