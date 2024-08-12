BNP will give interim govt time to create environment for election
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the BNP delegation has not talked to interim government chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus about the election.
He said they are giving time to the government to create an appropriate environment for holding the election.
BNP top leaders led by party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul held the meeting with the chief adviser at the State Guest House, Jamuna, in the capital on Monday. They talked for about an hour.
While the BNP delegation was at Jamuna, a delegation led by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqul Rahman reached there.
Mirza Fakhrul said, “We have not talked about the election. Earlier, we had said it would require some time to create an environment for the election. We are giving time. We support all of their work."
The BNP secretary general said, "We have said one thing clearly that the people are not confused as an attempt is being made to create unrest and chaos citing communalism. We hope people will support the government maintaining religious harmony and security of the people. We are giving our support in this way."
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the chief adviser invited the BNP leaders for the meeting.
The killer of democracy and fascist government deprived people of their rights by unleashing repression and torture. The students and the masses toppled the government and freed the country.
After the formation of the interim government on 8 August, the interim government held the first formal meeting with the BNP leaders.
Fakhrul said they have given their opinion on what can be done in the current situation and the government also gave its opinion.
He alleged those who deprived people of their rights are conspiring to thwart the victory of Bangladesh.
The BNP leader said the party is unfortunately making various statements despite killing so many people.
He feels the government should take steps in this regard. Mirza Fakhrul said the interim government should talk to all the parties, but not with the killers.
Among others BNP standing committee members Khandker Mosharref Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Salahuddin Ahmed, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Selima Rahman also present.