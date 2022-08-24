BCL president threatens 2 students of stripping, releasing video online

Now she has tortured two students mentally for over six hours for making the video viral and forced them to say that the incident was false and they made the audio viral at the behest of another leader of BCL’s Eden Mohila College unit.

At a stage of torture Tamanna Jasmin threatened them of striping, capturing video and releasing it online.

The two students were forced to say that as they were subjected to torture at a room of Razia Begum dormitory of the college on Tuesday. On information, the dormitory’s provost Nargis Ruma rescued the two students.

Upon rescuing the two students, teachers of Eden Mohilla College and a few leaders and activists of the college unit BCL heard the incident from them.

Prothom Alo has received a video clip of that moment where the teachers and BCL leaders were seen assuring the two students and trying to hear the whole incident from them.