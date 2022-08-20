‘If I do not allot seats, which of your fathers will do?’

An audio clip has spread in the social media network Facebook where Chhattra League leader Tamanna was heard threatening other students. Tamanna admitted the matter and apologised

In the audio clip, Tamanna was heard saying, “You are doing excess. I will catch one of you and then split another one. You are legal students, so… What is the source of your power? Whether you will stay in my political room legally is up to you. You have been allotted seat legally and that does not matter. If I do not give you a seat, which of your fathers will give it to you from room no. 202. Will madams give it? Do they have that power?’