Reserved women’s seats in Parliament: Jamaat nominates 8, NCP and others nominate 5

Candidates have been finalised for the reserved women’s seats in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad from the 11-party electoral alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami.

Eight women from Jamaat will enter Parliament, while two will represent the National Citizen Party (NCP). In addition, one nominee each has been selected from the Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (JAGPA) and Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, alongside one representative from a July martyr’s family.

The 11-party alliance secured victory in 77 constituencies in the parliamentary election held on 12 February, entitling it to 13 reserved women’s seats.