India has been given everything as a reward: Gono Odhikar Parishad

The Awami League government has repeatedly failed to sign any agreement with India on issues pertaining to the sharing of water of common rivers including Teesta and also bringing a halt to border killings, said leaders of Gono Odhikar Parishad.

The leaders also alleged that as a reward for India's support during the past four consecutive one-sided elections, everything has been handed over to India at the cost of Bangladesh's interests.

Gono Odhikar Parishad made these allegations at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to express their reaction to prime minister Sheikh Hasina's recent India trip.