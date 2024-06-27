India has been given everything as a reward: Gono Odhikar Parishad
The Awami League government has repeatedly failed to sign any agreement with India on issues pertaining to the sharing of water of common rivers including Teesta and also bringing a halt to border killings, said leaders of Gono Odhikar Parishad.
The leaders also alleged that as a reward for India's support during the past four consecutive one-sided elections, everything has been handed over to India at the cost of Bangladesh's interests.
Gono Odhikar Parishad made these allegations at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to express their reaction to prime minister Sheikh Hasina's recent India trip.
Gono Parishad general secretary Rashed Khan read out a written statement on behalf of the party at the press briefing.
The statement said that 10 agreements and MoUs were signed with India recently. Gono Odhikar Parishad rejects such agreements signed without the people's consent.
The party alleged that these agreements were a threat to the country's independence and sovereignty.
Gono Odhikar Parishad leaders at the press briefing said that Bangladesh's interests were at stake by the MoUs concerning railway transit over Bangladesh from one end of India to the other in the name of connectivity, post and telecommunications, cooperation in strategic and operational sector military training, pharmaceuticals, India's free access to Bangladesh's maritime territory, agreement between India's In-space and Bangladesh's post and telecommunications ministry, understanding with Bangladesh's railway ministry, etc.
In the written statement, Gono Odhikar Parishad further alleged that the failure to receive anything in return of giving everything to India was an outward manifestation of the "failed and subservient foreign policy of the dummy government."
Present at the press briefing were Gono Odhikar Parishad president Nurul Haque, Abduz Zaher, joint general secretary Mahfuzur Rahman Khan, Anisur Rahman, Barishal division organising secretary Rafiqul Islam, Jubo Odhikar Parishad president Manzur Morshed and others.