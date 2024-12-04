Political parties announce unity on national issues: Asif Nazrul  

A five-member delegation led by BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain represented the party in the meeting. The other members are Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, and AZM Zahid Hossain.

Jamaat-e-Islami was represented by its Ameer (chief) Shafiqur Rahman and secretary general Mia Golam Parwar, along with two other members.

Among the others who joined the meeting are - LDP president Colonel (Retd.) Oli Ahmed and secretary general Redwan Ahmed, Nagorik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Biplabi Workers Party general secretary Saiful Haque, Ganosamhati Andolan coordinator Zonayed Saki, Gono Odhikar Parishad president Nurul Haque Noor and general secretary Rashed Khan, AB Party member secretary Mojibur Rahman Manju and joint secretary general Asaduzzaman Fuad, Mamunul Haque of the Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Abdul Basit Azad and Jahangir Hossain of the Khelafat Majlis, Manjurul Islam Afendi of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam and Fariduzzaman Farhad of the NPP.

The chief adviser is holding meetings with student leaders and political and religious organisations to reach a national consensus. The chief adviser’s press wing disclosed about the initiative on Tuesday. The chief adviser met the leaders of the Students Against Discrimination Tuesday evening. He is holding a meeting with the political parties today, Wednesday. Dr. Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to hold a meeting with the religious leaders tomorrow.