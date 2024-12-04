Political parties announce unity on national issues: Asif Nazrul
The political parties, in a meeting with chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, have vowed to stand united on issues concerning the country’s independence, sovereignty, existence and dignity.
Law affairs adviser Asif Nazrul made the announcement while briefing the media after the meeting at the foreign service academy in Dhaka on Wednesday.
“The political parties attending today’s meeting have differences in terms of political ideology, but they all spoke about unity in the question of the nation,” the adviser told the media.
The politicians strongly condemned the efforts of India for economic exploitation, cultural hegemony, and interference in Bangladesh’s internal affairs.
According to him, the meeting condemned different anti-Bangladesh activities by India, including the recent attack on the assistant high commission in Agartala, propaganda campaigns, and interference in Bangladesh's internal affairs.
The political leaders praised the government's stance on the contemporary issues and also urged it to address these issues with a stronger approach. They advised to seek support from foreign friends and friendly countries to tackle the situation, in addition to inviting international news agencies for ground reporting. At the same time, they underscored the need for enhanced communication and legal skills from the government’s side.
Despite differences in opinions, ideologies, and positions, we are united on matters of the nation, its independence and sovereignty. The country comes above all else
Asif Nazrul said the meeting demanded disclosure of agreements that were signed with India throughout the last 15 and a half years under the fascist regime, and cancellation of detrimental deals, including the Rampal power plant.
The politicians strongly condemned the efforts of India for economic exploitation, cultural hegemony, and interference in Bangladesh’s internal affairs. They called on the Indian authorities to maintain dignity and the spirit of a true neighbour while dealing with Bangladesh.
The meeting lauded the collective efforts of all communities in combating different anti-Bangladesh campaigns by India. They vowed to uphold communal harmony in the face of all sorts of provocations. The political parties asserted that there is no longer any scope to consider Bangladesh a weak nation, that it will stand brave and united against all types of propaganda and provocations.
According to Asif Nazrul, the meeting also proposed to hold a unity rally with all parties and form a political council as well as a security council. The main tone of the meeting was that “despite differences in opinions, ideologies, and positions, we are united on matters of the nation, its independence and sovereignty. The country comes above all else.”
Participants
A five-member delegation led by BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain represented the party in the meeting. The other members are Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, and AZM Zahid Hossain.
Jamaat-e-Islami was represented by its Ameer (chief) Shafiqur Rahman and secretary general Mia Golam Parwar, along with two other members.
Among the others who joined the meeting are - LDP president Colonel (Retd.) Oli Ahmed and secretary general Redwan Ahmed, Nagorik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Biplabi Workers Party general secretary Saiful Haque, Ganosamhati Andolan coordinator Zonayed Saki, Gono Odhikar Parishad president Nurul Haque Noor and general secretary Rashed Khan, AB Party member secretary Mojibur Rahman Manju and joint secretary general Asaduzzaman Fuad, Mamunul Haque of the Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Abdul Basit Azad and Jahangir Hossain of the Khelafat Majlis, Manjurul Islam Afendi of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam and Fariduzzaman Farhad of the NPP.
The chief adviser is holding meetings with student leaders and political and religious organisations to reach a national consensus. The chief adviser’s press wing disclosed about the initiative on Tuesday. The chief adviser met the leaders of the Students Against Discrimination Tuesday evening. He is holding a meeting with the political parties today, Wednesday. Dr. Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to hold a meeting with the religious leaders tomorrow.