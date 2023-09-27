Awami League will stay on the streets and ‘guard’ the govt

From 1 November the countdown to the election will begin. According to the constitution, the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election must be held within 90 days before the end of the parliament term, that is, between 1 November and 29 January. The government at the helm in this span of time is known as the election-time government.

However, there is no specific mention in the law of when the election schedule is to be announced. Awami League has received indications from the election commission that the schedule is likely to be announced in the first week of November.

Awami League sources say that the party will have programmes throughout October to counter each and every programme of BNP. That decision is final. Also, Awami League will hold programmes more or less identical to that of BNP. Even if BNP doesn’t have a programme, Awami League will use its associated organisations to hold some programme or the other in those gaps.

Awami League’s organising secretary in charge of Dhaka division, Mirza Azam, told Prothom Alo, “BNP has said it will topple the government. We will guard the government. We will remain on the streets every day till the election schedule is announced. We will defeat BNP on the streets and win the next election.”