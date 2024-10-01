Meetings to exchange views: Proposals made to form alternative political platform

Several demands and proposals, including constituting an alternative political platform, ensuring transparency in the important tasks of the state and protecting the spirit of July-August mass-uprising, were raised in the district level meetings organised by the Students Against Discrimination to exchange views.

Currently, the work of preparing a report compiling all those proposals and demands is going on. Then the coordinators of the Students Against Discrimination will discuss and finalise their next course of action.

The representatives of Students Against Discrimination visited 44 districts, including Munshiganj, Chattogram, Rangamati, Sylhet, Barishal, Khulna, Rajshahi and Dhaka, between 8 September and 18 September.