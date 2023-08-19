Over 300 injured as police open fire on BNP road march in Habiganj

Over 300 were injured as BNP leaders and activists clashed with police during the party's road march in Habiganj on Saturday afternoon.

The BNP leaders and activists hurled brick chips targeting police while law enforcers opened fire, wounding several hundred BNP leaders and activists. The incident continued for about two hours.

BNP claimed most of their leaders and activists received bullet injuries.

However, police said they fired rubber bullets. 10-12 policemen including Habiganj sadar police station officer-in-charge have also been injured.

A panic spread across the town during the incident.

Police detained 8-10 BNP leaders and activists from the spot during the clash.