Students Against Discrimination to form committees outside Dhaka too

Speaking about this, coordinator Sargis Alam told Prothom Alo on Tuesday that the first reason to constitute teams at the upazilas is to identify those who are getting involved in acts of crimes in the name of coordinators.

He further said it would be easier for them to expel and take legal actions if anyone of the team gets involved in crimes.

The Students Against Discrimination wants to work as a pressure group in the reform of the state at the district level.

The central coordinators also feel that they need to have an organised team to uphold the spirit of the mass uprising.

The number of central coordinators and co-coordinators is 158.

They visited 44 districts in eight groups and attended meetings to exchange views with people from all walks of life in September. They received proposals to form an alternative political platform and some other proposals.

The work of forming teams at the district and upazila level will begin in October, said central coordinator Abdul Kader.