BNP men tortured at police stations after arrest, alleges Rizvi

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged that police are torturing the party's activists at police stations after arresting them.
Rizvi made the allegation in a statement sent to the media today, Sunday.
Rizvi said police are indiscriminately raiding the houses of BNP leaders-activists. The police illegally arrest fathers, brothers or other family members if they do not find the BNP men at their houses. They are being subject to unbearable torture at the police stations.
Rizvi said the police have launched an arrest spree against the BNP men getting intimidated by the party's movement.