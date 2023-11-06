Shamsuzzaman Dudu picked up at night: BNP

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) vice chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu has been picked up by Detective Branch (DB) of police at the dead of night.
BNP chairperson’s media wing member Shamsuddin Didar made the disclosure in a message last night.
Didar said a team of 15-20 picked up Dudu from the house of his sister in Dhaka Cantonment. Police also picked up his nephew businessman Hasnat Ashraf (Robin).
Dudu’s younger brother Wahiduzzaman disclosed the development, said Didar.
At least 7,835 BNP leaders-activists including the party’s secretary general
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir were arrested from around the country in eight days between 28 October and 4 November.