EU expresses concern over arrest of BNP men

The European Union (EU) has voiced concern over the arrest of more than 8,000 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Bangladesh and called for ensuring justice in all cases.

In a message on X (former Twitter), Josep Borrell Fontelles, high representative of the EU for foreign affairs and security policy, also stressed finding a peaceful way for participatory elections.

Encouraging all political parties to refrain from violence, he wrote, “(It is) vital to find a peaceful way to participatory elections, conducive to democracy, human rights, and fundamental freedoms.”