Awami League on election path, what lies ahead for BNP?

From the incidents of 28 October, the subsequent tough stance of the government and its various activities, indicate which path the government wants to take regarding the election. The government apparently had adopted a policy of ignoring everything else -- from clashes and conflict to international pressure. Almost everyone is saying that this time the election will not be like that in 2014 or 2018. History, it is said, never repeats itself exactly. So will it be a combo of the last two elections? Or something startling and new?

It has become quite difficult to discern, though, which path BNP will traverse or what direction their movement will take. Several of the party's top leaders, including its secretary general, have been arrested. The rest are fleeing and hiding in fear of arrest. It is clear that there are many more arrests in the offing. The party will then become, in effect, bereft of leaders. What will BNP do under such circumstances? What strategy will they adopt?

The aggression that began in politics from 28 October, continues. BNP has observed a one-day hartal (general strike) and three-day blockade programme. The party is in such a state now that it is in no condition to hold any official press briefing even. The party's senior joint secretary general has to hold press briefings virtually to announce the next programmes. It will take a few more days to see whether BNP's movement strategy will actually amount to anything.