BNP's movement runs with invisible command: Quader

"The movement of the BNP-led alliance is running with the invisible instruction of remote control. The BNP and its allies are spreading rumours in the country," he told a joint meeting here.

The joint meeting was arranged among the AL central leaders, the presidents and general secretaries of Dhaka north and south city units of the AL and the party's affiliated organisations at the AL's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue here.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP-led alliance is looking towards foreigners and continuing lobbying so that they impose restrictions on Bangladesh.