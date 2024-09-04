None to be allowed to play ‘minority card’ again in the country: Tarique Rahman

“Some of us go to mosques, some to temples or pagodas or churches. In the same way, Eid-ul-Fitr is a festival of some people, Durga Puja or Christmas or Buddha Purnima or Baishabi is of some. But this is not our common identity,” Tarique Rahman insisted.

He said: “On the map of Bangladesh, your address can be in hills or plains, some live in haor areas and some in small islands, or in the coastal floodplain or next to the Sundarbans - in all cases we have the common identity, we are all Bangladeshis.”

Even those who try to question this identity had to use this “Bangladeshi” identity in the passport while fleeing to avoid public outrage.

“We will have to use this identity impartially while evaluating your qualifications; similarly we will have the same criteria in the case of our crimes,” he said.

Recalling the past, Tarique Rahman said many games have been played using this “minority card” at home and abroad.

Indicating Bangladesh Awami League, he said, “We all know who has repeatedly tried to take political advantage at home and abroad by using this sensitive minority-majority issue and making story of torture for ages in order to hide their misdeeds and destabilise the country.”