Ambassadors of 19 countries visit Ganabhaban to congratulate PM

Ambassadors of different countries have congratulated Awami League president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina today, Tuesday for uncontested victory in the 12th national parliament election.
These ambassadors went to the Ganabhaban to congratulate Sheikh Hasina. They handed over bouquets to the prime minister on behalf of their respective countries at the time. Assistant press secretary-1 (deputy secretary) to the prime minister, MM Imrul Kayes confirmed the news to Prothom Alo today.
MM Imrul Kayes said that envoys of Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Argentina, Indonesia, Republic of Korea, Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait, Libya, Iran, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Palestine, deployed in Bangladesh paid a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Sources from prime minister’s press wing said that the ambassadors conveyed congratulatory messages from their heads of state and government to prime minister Sheikh Hasina. They also exchanged views on various bilateral and international issues of mutual interest and development.
The ambassadors expressed their hopes that Bangladesh will become a developed and prosperous country under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. They also made strong promises to continue cooperation of their respective countries with Bangladesh.
The prime minister thanked the ambassadors visiting the Ganabhaban. She also thanked the heads of state and government of all these friendly countries for their continued support to the people and government of Bangladesh.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina hoped that the cooperation of these friendly countries will continue for Bangladesh’s journey towards development in the coming days as well.