Ambassadors of 19 countries visit Ganabhaban to congratulate PM

Ambassadors of different countries have congratulated Awami League president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina today, Tuesday for uncontested victory in the 12th national parliament election.

These ambassadors went to the Ganabhaban to congratulate Sheikh Hasina. They handed over bouquets to the prime minister on behalf of their respective countries at the time. Assistant press secretary-1 (deputy secretary) to the prime minister, MM Imrul Kayes confirmed the news to Prothom Alo today.