HC lifts ban on publishing Tarique Rahman's statements in media
The High Court has withdrawn all previous directives and orders related to the ban on broadcasting and publishing statements by BNP's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman in all forms of media.
A High Court bench comprising Justice Md. Khasruzzaman and Justice Md. Khairul Alam dismissed the rule and issued this order in response to the petitioner's appeal on Thursday.
On 6 January, 2015, Supreme Court lawyer Nasrin Siddiqua Lina, associated with the Awami League’s Legal Affairs Sub-committee, filed a petition seeking to prevent the media from airing or publishing any statements by Tarique Rahman. The petition argued that as a fugitive accused, Tarique’s statements were being made unlawfully and in violation of the Constitution, and therefore, should not be broadcast.
In response to the petition, a High Court bench comprising Justice Kazi Reza-ul Haque and Justice Abu Taher Md. Saifur Rahman issued a rule banning the broadcasting and publication of Tarique’s statements. The rule was supported by several advocates representing the petition, including the late Advocate Sahara Khatun.
However, in a recent development, petitioner Nasrin Siddiqua informed the court on Thursday that she no longer wished to pursue the petition and requested its removal from the list. Consequently, the High Court dismissed the rule, effectively lifting the ban.
During the hearing, Tarique Rahman’s legal team, including Barristers Kaiser Kamal, Badruddoza Badal, Ruhul Quddus Kajol, and Advocate Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal, were present.
Barrister Kaiser Kamal emphasised that the ban on broadcasting Tarique’s statements had been removed, meaning there was no longer any legal restriction on airing or publishing his statements. He also criticized the previous order as unconstitutional and issued under what he described as a fascist regime led by Sheikh Hasina.
Media outlets are now free to broadcast and publish statements by Tarique Rahman without any legal barriers.