HC lifts ban on publishing Tarique Rahman's statements in media

The High Court has withdrawn all previous directives and orders related to the ban on broadcasting and publishing statements by BNP's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman in all forms of media.

A High Court bench comprising Justice Md. Khasruzzaman and Justice Md. Khairul Alam dismissed the rule and issued this order in response to the petitioner's appeal on Thursday.

On 6 January, 2015, Supreme Court lawyer Nasrin Siddiqua Lina, associated with the Awami League’s Legal Affairs Sub-committee, filed a petition seeking to prevent the media from airing or publishing any statements by Tarique Rahman. The petition argued that as a fugitive accused, Tarique’s statements were being made unlawfully and in violation of the Constitution, and therefore, should not be broadcast.