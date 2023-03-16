Fresh debate on interference of foreigners in internal affairs

Both the parties try to woo the support of influential countries. The attempt increases during the election, which is visible this time too. So they consider the activities of foreign diplomats as a normal phenomenon and they have no secrets about this.

But there are differences in the stance of two parties in some cases concerning the activities of diplomats. The party in power acts in one way while the party out of power acts in a different way. The party out of power goes to the foreigners with different issues including human rights and election. The ruling party criticises this.

Whenever a remark of any foreigner dignitiary goes against the interest of any certain party, it sees the remark as pressure or even interference. On the whole, the political situation in the country enables the foreign diplomats to talk about the internal affairs of the country. The people of the county are well about this.

Ahead of the next general election, the diplomats of Western countries including the US are holding meetings with political parties and expressing their opinions. They are in favour of the participation of all political parties in the next election.

Indian foreign affairs secretary Vinay Kwatra visited Dhaka in mid-February. He said during the visit that his country has full support for the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Japan’s diplomats do not usually make any comment on Bangladesh’s internal politics, but Bangladesh's strongly objected to a comment the Japanese envoy made on the previous general election.

The interest of foreign diplomats ahead of Bangladesh’s general elections in nothing new. However, experts observe that comments made by some diplomats of influential countries this time around on the political situation had gone in favour of some party or the other. This has led to increased discussion on foreign interference or pressure.