BNP declares Syed Ibrahim persona non grata in his constituency Hathazari

BNP has declared Kalyan Party chairman Maj. Gen. (retd) Syed Muhammad Ibrahim persona non grata in his constituency Hathazari, Chattogram. The Hathazari upazila BNP took this action after the Kalyan Party chairman announced they would join the election under the Awami League government, breaking away from BNP's simultaneous movement.
A statement signed by Hathazari upazila BNP convener and member secretary Gias Uddin was released to the media today, Thursday. The statement said that Bangladesh Kalyan Party had declared that it was forming a Jukto Front alliance and joining the election under the unlawful election commission that was serving the government's interests. This had infuriated the common people of Hathazari.
Many leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organisations faced attacks, cases and torture because they had carried out Ibrahim's election campaign. But he never even inquired after them
The statement said, in 2018 BNP had shown respect to the 'single-man' alliance of Maj Gen (retd) Ibrahim and allocated the party's 'sheaf of paddy' to him, instead of nominating a competent candidate of their own. All units of BNP had worked in his favour. But at that time too he had taken financial favours from the mahajote (grand alliance) candidate and surrendered. Many leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organisations faced attacks, cases and torture because they had carried out Ibrahim's election campaign. But he never even inquired after them.
The written statement said, "We, the leaders and activists of Hathazari upazila and pourashava BNP and affiliated organisations, bitterly reject Maj Gen (retd) Ibrahim. We also declare him persona non grata. And if anyone of the Hathazari BNP upazila and pourashava family assist Ibrahim in any way or maintain contact with him, we will take organisational action against him too."
Syed Ibrahim on Wednesday held a press briefing to announce the formation of Jukta Front and taking part in the 12th parliamentary election. He is the president of the new coalition. Speaking at the press briefing, Syed Muhammad Ibrahim said, "My party and I have a limit to sustaining. At the moment it is my political incapability of not being able to keep up the movement against the government. A certain position has emerged after 28 October. It is time to reevaluate the situation, whether to remain silent or take an alternative stand. I have taken an alternative stand."