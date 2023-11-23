BNP declares Syed Ibrahim persona non grata in his constituency Hathazari

The statement said, in 2018 BNP had shown respect to the 'single-man' alliance of Maj Gen (retd) Ibrahim and allocated the party's 'sheaf of paddy' to him, instead of nominating a competent candidate of their own. All units of BNP had worked in his favour. But at that time too he had taken financial favours from the mahajote (grand alliance) candidate and surrendered. Many leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organisations faced attacks, cases and torture because they had carried out Ibrahim's election campaign. But he never even inquired after them.

The written statement said, "We, the leaders and activists of Hathazari upazila and pourashava BNP and affiliated organisations, bitterly reject Maj Gen (retd) Ibrahim. We also declare him persona non grata. And if anyone of the Hathazari BNP upazila and pourashava family assist Ibrahim in any way or maintain contact with him, we will take organisational action against him too."