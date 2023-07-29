PM sends food, fruits to BNP leader Aman at hospital

Dhaka Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner (Darussalam zone) Mofizur Rahman told Prothom Alo, at first Amanullah Aman was taken to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, and since he has heart disease, he was admitted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases.

Tests found Amanullah Aman’s condition stable, he added.

Police picked up the BNP leader during a sit-in in Gabtoli in the morning. It is yet unclear whether he has been arrested or not.