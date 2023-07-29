PM sends food, fruits to BNP leader Aman at hospital

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday sent lunch, a fruit basket and juice to the the convener of Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s Dhaka city north unit, Amanullah Aman, who has been admitted to the capital’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases after being picked up by police from the party’s sit-in programme in Dhaka’s Gabtoli.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner (Darussalam zone) Mofizur Rahman told Prothom Alo, at first Amanullah Aman was taken to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, and since he has heart disease, he was admitted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases.
Tests found Amanullah Aman’s condition stable, he added.
Police picked up the BNP leader during a sit-in in Gabtoli in the morning. It is yet unclear whether he has been arrested or not.
Meanwhile, prime minister’s assistant personal secretary-2 Gazi Hafizur Rahman visited Amanullah Aman at the hospital. A press release sent by the Prime Minister’s press wing said the delegation visited him at the instruction of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
The delegation presented the BNP leader with lunch, various seasonal fruits and juices sent by the prime minister.
The press release said Gazi Hafizur Rahman informed Amanullah Aman that prime minster has sent food, fruits and juice for him and inquired about his health. She also prayed for his quick recovery.
Gazi Hafizur Rahman further said if Amanullah Aman wishes to shift to any other hospital of the country, the prime minister will also arrange it.
BNP leader Amanullah Aman accepted the present of the prime minister and thanked her for showing kindness and political decency, according to the press release.