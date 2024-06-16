BNP: Sudden overhaul in key posts creates a huge buzz
In a sudden move, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has dissolved its four city committees in Dhaka, Chattogram and Barishal, alongside significant changes in the party's central executive and international affairs committees.
Its youth and student fronts, Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal, also went through significant reshuffles in their leadership. According to sources, some more changes are in the making at different levels, including in the BNP's highest policy-making body.
The developments came at a time when the party leaders and activists were preparing to celebrate the Eid festival. Individuals concerned said the acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, brought out the changes unilaterally, using his organisational power.
The unexpected overhaul in key positions caught the party leaders off guard. The policymakers were unaware of the decisions, though they might have sensed something in the offing. Some of them are disturbed with the process, but are unwilling to speak publicly.
The BNP leaders are considering the shake-up as indicative to the next central council. They speculate that the party leadership may head towards a council following some more changes in the executive committee.
As per the election commission rules, there is an obligation to form the central committee through a council to maintain registration as a political party. The BNP lastly formed its committee through a national council in March 2016, though the party charter mandates a council every three years.
I would not say anything good or bad. As long as I am alive, I will work as a BNP activist
Shahid Uddin Chowdhury, who has been promoted to the post of joint secretary general, told Prothom Alo that the current reformation is temporary and the party would go through more restructuring in the coming days. These developments are likely to be followed by a council.
At midnight on Thursday, the BNP disbanded its Dhaka North and South, Chattogram, and Barisal city committees, along with four regional committees of Chhatra Dal and the central body of Jubo Dal.
On Saturday, a 260-member central committee was announced for the Chhatra Dal. Besides, the BNP reshuffled 44 posts in the chairperson’s advisory council and the central executive committee and reconstituted the 29-member international affairs committee.
I believe the reformation is being carried out with a plan to shift the party's focus towards movements
Some new leaders have been added to the executive committee, while some were shifted to different positions. Under the process, some 11 leaders, including Zahir Uddin Swapan and Maj Gen (retd) Sharif Uddin, have been included in the advisory council.
Commenting on the developments, Zahir Uddin Swapan told Prothom Alo that the BNP is gearing up for a movement, utilising the public support, unity of opposition political parties, and the moral backing of the democratic world. To achieve the target, the acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, took the initiative to restructure the party.
In the reshuffle, Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Syed Moazzem Hossain, Mujibur Rahman Sarwar, Harunur Rashid, and Aslam Chowdhury (currently imprisoned) have been reassigned to the advisory council from their positions as joint secretaries general.
Besides, two organizing secretaries, Syed Emran Saleh and Abdus Salam Azad, have been promoted to joint secretaries general, and Asaduzzaman Ripon as vice chairman.
Anyone who takes up my post would do the same job. If any leaders or activists make such statements, these are absolute propaganda. Those who are in the committee are all the BNP men
Party sources said some joint secretaries general, despite having organising skills, have been moved to the advisory council as the acting chairman is not satisfied with them.
One of them, Syed Moazzem Hossain, said, “I would not say anything good or bad. As long as I am alive, I will work as a BNP activist.”
Expressing optimism over the reshuffles, BNP vice chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo said, “I believe the reformation is being carried out with a plan to shift the party's focus towards movements.”
Meanwhile, senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi denied his involvement with the changes, though the decisions were declared with his signature. Some partymen believe that he played a role in the process, and this belief gained traction when some of his loyalists secured crucial posts.
“Anyone who takes up my post would do the same job. If any leaders or activists make such statements, these are absolute propaganda. Those who are in the committee are all the BNP men,” he explained.
Reshuffles
After four city committees of BNP were dissolved due to failure in the anti-government movement, the party's central national executive committee has undergone a big reshuffle. The tenure of this committee had expired long ago, but as a council could not be held, the changes in the committee's 39 posts have been announced through a press release.
BNP's last national executive committee council was held in 2017. With no council being held for over seven years, this committee's term expired a long time back. The party constitution calls for a council every three years. Instead of holding a council, the changes in the committee were announced by means of a press release.
In this change, 10 persons have been added to the BNP chairperson's advisory council. They had been in various positions of this committee for so long. Among others, they include Zahir Uddin Swapan, Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal and others.
Advisory council members
Zahir Uddin Swapan, Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Mujibur Rahman Sarwar, Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, Harunur Rashid, Aslam Chowdhury, Ruhul Quddus Talukdar Dulu, Sakhawat Hossain Jibon, Baby Nazneen and Khaled Hossain Chowdhury have been made members of the party's advisory council.
From organising secretary to joint secretary general
Abdus Salam Azad, Syed Emran Saleh Prince and Shahid Uddin Chowdhury have been made joint secretaries general from organising secretaries.
Changes in various posts including organising secretary
Kazi Saidul Alam Babul has been made organising secretary (Dhaka division), Syed Shaheen Shawkat Khaleq, organising secretary (Rajshahi division), Al Haj GK Gaus, organising secretary (Sylhet division), Shariful Alam, organising secretary (Mymensingh division), Sultan Salahuddin Tuku, publicity secretary, Morshed Hasan Khan, secretary, mass education, Shamimur Rahman Shamim, research affairs secretary, Amirul Islam Khan Alim, assistant organising secretary (Rajshahi division), Nazrul Islam Azad, assistant organising secretary (Dhaka division), Professor Aminul Islam, assistant organising secretary (Rangpur division), Mir Helal Uddin, assistant organising secretary (Chattogram division) and Abu Wahab Akanda, assistant organising secretary (Mymensingh division), Miftah Siddiqui, assistant organising secretary (Sylhet division), Nahid Khan, assistant international affairs secretary, Dr Shah Muhammad Aman Ullah, assistant health affairs secretary and SM Saif Ali, assistant information and technology affairs secretary.
Responsibilities reduced
Jalaluddin Majumdar, Syed Jahangir Alam, Sayedul Haque Sayeed, Chowdhury Abdullah Al Faruk, SM Galib -- these five have been removed from the posts of assistant organising secretaries and kept as members.
Also being made members of the executive committee are Kaisar M Ahmed, Mohiuddin Ahmed Jhintu (Sweden), Gazi Monir (Denmark), Rashed Iqbal Khan (former acting president of Chhatra Dal).
Reformation of international affairs committee
The international affairs committee faced a backlash following the 7 January election. It was claimed that the committee failed to negotiate properly with the influential nations, including the US, India, and China. Hence, their responses to the BNP’s anti-government movement was not up to the expected level.
Standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury was heading the international affairs committee. Now, acting chairman Tarique Rahman will be the international affairs committee chief, and standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan will be in charge of the committee.
Other members are Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, Abdul Awal Mintoo, Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Ismail Jobiullah, Humayun Kabir, Sirajul Islam and Tajvirul Islam.
*This story, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Misbahul Haque.