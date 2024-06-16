BNP: Sudden overhaul in key posts creates a huge buzz

In a sudden move, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has dissolved its four city committees in Dhaka, Chattogram and Barishal, alongside significant changes in the party's central executive and international affairs committees.

Its youth and student fronts, Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal, also went through significant reshuffles in their leadership. According to sources, some more changes are in the making at different levels, including in the BNP's highest policy-making body.

The developments came at a time when the party leaders and activists were preparing to celebrate the Eid festival. Individuals concerned said the acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, brought out the changes unilaterally, using his organisational power.