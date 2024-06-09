BNP leader Salahuddin still shrouded in mystery

"To change the secretary general, there will be a council as per the organisational process. Also, the party chairman or the acting chairman bring changes as per their organisational power. Is the post of secretary general vacant now? Our secretary general is perfect enough and he is doing good in his duties,” he told Prothom Alo on Friday.

According to responsible sources, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir raised the issue of council in the last meeting of the standing committee on Monday, in an effort to invigorate the leaders and activists. Salahuddin, alongside acting chairman Tarique Rahman, supported the proposal.

There are various rumors about the post of secretary general of BNP. Some of the leaders show interest behind the scenes but do not agree to speak publicly.

Regarding Salahuddin Ahmad, senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told Prothom Alo that he (Salahuddin) can be the secretary general if the party thinks so. Given his contribution, he is a very suitable person.

However, a member of the standing committee, wishing anonymity, told Prothom Alo that there are many leaders who are qualified to be the general secretary. Hence, when the issue of council arises, it follows discussion on the post of secretary general. He, however, does not see any possibility of a change in the post of secretary general at this time.