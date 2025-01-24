Why is the govt dilly-dallying over election, asks Rizvi

Bangladesh Nationalist Party senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Friday raised a question on whether the interim government has any “masterplan” or not.

He, at the same time, asked “why is the dilly-dallying over the elections?”

“Whenever we hear, first the reforms, then the election - this sounds like the echo of Sheikh Hasina’s (ousted prime minister) speeches, first development then democracy. Such statements do not suit any adviser to the interim government,” he said.