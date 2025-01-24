None suffered the consequences of 1/11 more than BNP : Mirza Abbas
No one suffered the consequences of 1/11 political changeover more than Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the party’s standing committee member Mirza Abbas remarked on Friday.
He said all the leaders and activists of BNP, including the party chairperson Khaleda Zia, faced wrath after the 1/11 changeover.
The BNP leader also warned that the country would not see democracy if someone speaks in the same language.
Mirza Abbas was addressing a doa mahfil marking 10th death anniversary of Arafat Rahman Koko, the youngest son of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, at the party’s Naya Paltal central office.
The army-backed caretaker government in 2007 is popularly known as 1/11 government. That government has come into discussion in the country once again as some of the student leaders, who led the July-August anti-fascist student movement, drew the issue following a remark of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir regarding the incumbent interim government.
In an interview to BBC Bangla, Mirza Fakhrul on Wednesday said a neutral government will be required if the interim government could not remain unbiased. Explaining this, he mentioned about forming a new political party by the student leaders who have representatives in the government.
At least four student leaders reacted sharply on Facebook to the remarks of Mirza Fakhrul. They are - advisers to the interim government Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, and leaders of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam.
In his Facebook post, Nahid Islam has written that BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s demand for a neutral caretaker government basically hints at another 1/11 government.
Mirza Abbas came up with the remarks during the death anniversary of Arafat Rahman Koko in this context.
“Today there are many opinions, thoughts and television channels and newspapers. A lot of things are being said against the BNP nowadays. Many are speaking in different ways. What are they talking about? Some are saying that the BNP is trying to bring a 1/11 (like situation). We want to tell them no one suffered more than the BNP from the deadly consequences of 1/11 in 2007,” he said.
Mirza Abbas stated, “Everyone, from the general activists of the BNP to the party chairperson Khaleda Zia, faced the wrath after the 1/11 changeover. Attempts were made to kill her. But today many are saying that the BNP is thinking of bringing 1/11. I don’t know if anyone said anything, he said that on his own responsibilities. BNP does not bear any responsibility for that.”
Taking a critical stance to the statements of student leaders, Mirza Abbas said, “If you create rifts and clashes by speaking in such language, then the country will never see democracy.”
He also said that many people and parties have been speaking in a way as if BNP is an enabler of the Awami League.
Alleging that attempts are being made to push the BNP towards the side of Awami League, the BNP standing committee member said, “I want to say one thing clearly, Awami League is a collaborator of India; those who want to push the BNP towards them, I will ask them to see their faces in the mirror first.”
“BNP has fought on the streets for 17 years. I was sentenced to 11 years imprisonment, and my wife for 16 years. My younger brother was awarded eight years jail. He could return home from abroad after 17 years. This torture was not inflicted on my family only, rather, all the leaders and activists of the BNP faced this torture. Today, you are trying to bracket us with others. What is your plan? Do you want to bracket us with Awami League, do you plan to portray us as lackeys of India? Never think about this.”
Speaking about formation of a new political party, Mirza Abbas said, “Many say a new party is being formed and BNP is zealous about this. Those who say this are the enemies of the nation. Whether a new political party will be formed or not, depends on the people who form this. I would ask them to observe the role of the BNP after the announcement of the party. We welcome those who run the country in democratic ways. If necessary, we would extend our help. But do not try to confuse the nation by saying such nonsense.”
Mentioning about BNP’s fight in the last 17 years, Mirza Abbas said, “Many say those who brought 5 August have right for everything. It’s alright, there is no problem with that. But what about us who shed blood for 17 years; what would be to the people who lost their homes and families? Our Ilias Ali, Chowdhury Alam became victims of enforced disappearance; in fact, nearly 5,000 of our people became victims of enforced disappearance; thousands of our leaders and activists served in jail, those who are attending this event have more or less … I was sent to jail 13 times.”
He pointed out that there is no scope to deny the contributions of other people to acknowledge the contributions of one. Those who are trying that are just taking mischievous steps, and are trying to create rifts within the nation, he insisted.
He stressed on keeping the nation united instead of pushing the BNP towards another group.
Without naming any party, the BNP standing committee member said, “There is a political party, I won’t take its name…. It has become crazy to assume power. They are acting as if they are innocent. They just speak against the BNP here and there suddenly.”
Mirza Abbas also recalled the contributions of the members of the Zia family.
According to him, it will not be right to forget the sacrifices of this family. “In fact, this will be an injustice to this family. Koko passed away, his elder brother is living abroad, and their mother is still undergoing medical treatment. I still believe, healthy Khaleda Zia was pushed towards death through slow poisoning. This is akin to pushing the sovereignty and democracy of this country towards death.
BNP’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and other central leaders attended the doa mahfil.