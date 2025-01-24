None suffered the consequences of 1/11 more than BNP : Mirza Abbas

No one suffered the consequences of 1/11 political changeover more than Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the party’s standing committee member Mirza Abbas remarked on Friday.

He said all the leaders and activists of BNP, including the party chairperson Khaleda Zia, faced wrath after the 1/11 changeover.

The BNP leader also warned that the country would not see democracy if someone speaks in the same language.

Mirza Abbas was addressing a doa mahfil marking 10th death anniversary of Arafat Rahman Koko, the youngest son of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, at the party’s Naya Paltal central office.

The army-backed caretaker government in 2007 is popularly known as 1/11 government. That government has come into discussion in the country once again as some of the student leaders, who led the July-August anti-fascist student movement, drew the issue following a remark of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir regarding the incumbent interim government.