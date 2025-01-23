Govt failing to remain neutral on some issues: Fakhrul
The secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has alleged that the interim government is failing to play a neutral role in certain cases.
He made the allegation at a discussion at the National Press Club on Thursday, marking the 56th death anniversary of Shaheed Asad, a hero of the 1969 mass uprising.
“I said it yesterday as well – if the interim government does not remain neutral, a truly neutral government will be required during the elections. There is a reason behind my statement – we notice that the interim government is failing to uphold neutrality on certain matters,” he said.
Addressing the government, he urged, “I request and hope that the interim government will uphold neutrality and work to steer the country out of ongoing crises.”
The BNP leader, however, refrained from specifying the issues where the interim government’s neutrality was compromised. Earlier, he made similar allegations in an interview with the BBC, without going specific.
The BNP has been demanding a national election at the earliest. Defending the demand, Mirza Fakhrul told the discussion that elections should be held quickly as the people have been deprived of fair elections for 15 years.
“They will get a chance to elect their representatives through the elections. As you have noticed, if the issue (election) is made controversial by force, the people will be deprived of their rights again,” he said.
Mirza Fakhrul also warned of the rise of other forces if elections are delayed intentionally. “As we have experienced, if elections are not held quickly and delayed, other forces start to emerge. Then, the people are completely denied their demands.”
About political parties’ participation in elections, he said, “We would say repeatedly that it is not significant to look at who is joining elections. We have fought to establish the people’s rights for 15 years."
"Our expectations from the incumbent interim government are huge. The public aspirations simply mounted following the student-people uprising. Given the current standing of the society, it is unfortunate but true that we are yet to be assured that the aspirations will come true.”