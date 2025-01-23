Govt failing to remain neutral on some issues: Fakhrul 

“I said it yesterday as well – if the interim government does not remain neutral, a truly neutral government will be required during the elections. There is a reason behind my statement – we notice that the interim government is failing to uphold neutrality on certain matters,” he said.

Addressing the government, he urged, “I request and hope that the interim government will uphold neutrality and work to steer the country out of ongoing crises.”

The BNP leader, however, refrained from specifying the issues where the interim government’s neutrality was compromised. Earlier, he made similar allegations in an interview with the BBC, without going specific.