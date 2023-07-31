Heavy deployment of police centering BNP’s rally in Suhrawardy Udyan

Huge presence of police was seen in and around Suhrawardy Udyan centering BNP’s rally today.
Police said it will remain on alert to prevent any untoward situation.
Policemen were deployed at Matsya Bhaban area, Engineers Institution, Shahbagh and Teachers’ Student Center at Dhaka University. Armored vehicles were also seen at Matsya Bhaban area.
Dhaka city south and north units of BNP are jointly holding the rally today at Suhrawardy Udyan to protest against ‘police and ruling party men’s attack during its sit-ins and mass arrest’ at the entrances of Dhaka city on Saturday.
Muhammad Ashraf Hossain, deputy commissioner (DC) of Ramna division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), told Prothom Alo that police would cooperate if the rally is peaceful.
Three layers of security have been taken over today’s rally, the police official said adding enough policemen have been deployed in all points near Suhrawardy Udyan.
Muhammad Ashraf Hossain said plainclothes officials of police have been deployed.
Policemen will remain alert so that any untoward situation does not arise, he added.
Dhaka city south and north units of BNP are jointly holding the rally today at Suhrawardy Udyan to protest against ‘police and ruling party men’s attack during its sit-ins and mass arrest’ at the entrances of Dhaka city on Saturday. The district and city units of the party would also hold rallies.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will address the rally as chief guest.