BNP, student leaders not even disinterested in larger polls-focused compromise: Asif Nazrul

Law adviser to the interim government Asif Nazrul has said that there should be no distance or misunderstanding between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the student leaders or the forces of the mass uprising.

“We have seen some evidence in the last few days of how much this (misunderstanding) can encourage and make the Awami League leaders and activists, who carried out genocide and their allies reckless,” he said in a facebook post from his verified account Sunday.