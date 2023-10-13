Caretaker govt turned into a ghost after death: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader reiterated the government's firm stance against any poll-time caretaker government, saying the particular system of government has already died and turned into a ghost, rendering no way for its return.

"The caretaker government has become a ghost after its demise. The BNP must rid itself of this ghost as the caretaker government is now a corpse and on an eternal rest in the Azimpur graveyard. It will never open its eyes," he said while addressing a development and peace rally of the party in Narayanganj.

The Narayanganj district unit of the ruling Awami League (AL) organised the rally in Kanchpur of Sonargaon on Friday afternoon.