Caretaker govt turned into a ghost after death: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader reiterated the government's firm stance against any poll-time caretaker government, saying the particular system of government has already died and turned into a ghost, rendering no way for its return.
"The caretaker government has become a ghost after its demise. The BNP must rid itself of this ghost as the caretaker government is now a corpse and on an eternal rest in the Azimpur graveyard. It will never open its eyes," he said while addressing a development and peace rally of the party in Narayanganj.
The Narayanganj district unit of the ruling Awami League (AL) organised the rally in Kanchpur of Sonargaon on Friday afternoon.
Quader, also the general secretary of the governing party, observed that BNP leaders have lost their sleep due to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's selfies with US President Joe Biden.
Claiming that the US does not support the caretaker government, the AL general secretary advised the BNP leaders to refrain from approaching foreign envoys, as it would not bring any benefits to them.
"There is no benefit in approaching foreigners with the intention of assuming state power. When the US does not support the caretaker government or the resignation of Sheikh Hasina, what prompts you to approach foreigners? The bosses of Peter Haas (US Ambassador) have completed their discussions while taking selfies with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he told the rally.
Obaidul Quader further said the BNP men are burning inside due to the development works implemented by the Awami League government.
However, he once again threatened to pour the uranium imported for the Rooppur nuclear power plant on his BNP counterpart, Mirza Fakhrul, and another senior leader, Moyeen Khan.
"Mirza Fakhrul demands that the nuclear power plant be shut down. If so, let us pour the uranium that Sheikh Hasina has imported at a huge cost on Fakhrul and Moyeen Khan. Then they will realise what is what," he added.
He vowed to leave no more room for the opposition and called for a phased approach to the electoral contest.
"The game is on. Now is the quarter-final, the semi-final is approaching, and the grand finale is slated for January. We would show no more leniency toward the BNP. If you (BNP) wage a movement, come up with the fire, we would burn your hands. If you approach with sticks, we would break your hands. There will be no more compromise with you, you do not deserve it.”
The AL general secretary also came down hard on the opposition in parliament -- Jatiya Party -- and urged them to verify their real position by contesting an election without forming an electoral alliance with the ruling party.
"You make grand speeches. Please contest an election without (an alliance with) the Awami League and see how many constituencies you win," he added.