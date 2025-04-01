Khaleda Zia urges party men to remain united for democracy

Khaleda Zia said this while addressing a function virtually from London with senior party leaders at the party Chairperson’s Gulshan political office on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday evening.

Party’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman also virtually joined the event while BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir gave a welcome speech.

“Your sacrifices and struggles have not gone in vain,” BNP chairperson said adding “this will surely be culminated in success.”