Khaleda Zia urges party men to remain united for democracy
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia has urged her party men to remain united to establish democracy.
“We must cooperate with each other. We must establish the people’s right to vote through our united efforts,” she said.
Khaleda Zia said this while addressing a function virtually from London with senior party leaders at the party Chairperson’s Gulshan political office on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday evening.
Party’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman also virtually joined the event while BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir gave a welcome speech.
“Your sacrifices and struggles have not gone in vain,” BNP chairperson said adding “this will surely be culminated in success.”
She wished the people a happy and prosperous Eid and sought doa of the countrymen.
Standing Committee Members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku and Selima Rahman, Vice-Chairmen Barkatullah Bulu and Air Vice Marshal (retd.) Altaf Hossain Chowdhury were present, among others, while publicity secretary Sultan Salahuddin Tuku moderated the event.