Photo

Australia complete Hexa

Video

Politics

Mirza Fakhrul's bail hearing deferred as PP falls sick

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Mirza Fakhrul Islam AlamgirFile photo

Hearing on the BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul's bail petition has been deferred.

Dhaka metropolitan session judge court acting judge Foysal Bin Atik fixed 22 November for the next bail hearing.

The court's additional public prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Taposh Kumar Paul said Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge court chief public prosecutor Abdullah Abu fell sick all of a sudden. As a result, an appeal was made to defer the bail hearing. Then Fakhrul's lawyers protested this.

After hearing the statements of both sides, the court fixed the new date.

*More to follow...

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Politics