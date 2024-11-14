BNP will avoid conflict with govt, Jamaat

It is understood that the BNP intends to launch outdoor programmes in the new year as part of its broader strategy to pressure the government over the issue of elections. Before that, however, the party plans to reach out to the public with its 31-point proposal for state reforms.

As part of this outreach, the BNP will soon hold training workshops in 10 divisional cities. During these workshops, party leaders will distribute booklets outlining the 31-point reform proposals.

Grassroots leaders will then lead a nationwide campaign to raise awareness of these proposals. Following this, BNP leaders aim to initiate field-level programmes, demanding elections by March or April.

The aim of throwing these continuous programmes is to put pressure on the interim government to announce the roadmap to the parliamentary election soon, relevant people said. The BNP leaders have been speaking about this almost everyday.

The main objective of the party’s huge procession in the capital on 8 November was to put pressure on the government regarding the election. The procession on that day paraded from the party’s headquarters at Nayapaltan to Maik Mia Avenue.

Through this successful organisation of the procession, the party leadership sent the message to the interim government that they want the parliamentary election to be held very soon.