BNP wants election within December

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) wants the next general elections within next December, the party tells the visiting US deputy assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia Nicole Chulick in a meeting today.

The meeting was held in the residence of the US Deputy Head of Mission on Wednesday afternoon.

A four member delegation of BNP led by the party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir participated in the meeting.

Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury briefed the journalists after the meeting. He said imposition of tariff was discussed during the meeting as export will be hampered if tariff cannot be set at a tolerable rate.