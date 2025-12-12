Asif Mahmud to contest in Dhaka-10 constituency as independent candidate
Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain will contest the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election as an independent candidate in the Dhaka-10 constituency.
Asif Mahmud made the announcement today, Friday, at 11:51 am in a post on his verified Facebook page. Informing followers of his decision, he wrote, ‘I seek your cooperation and support.’ He also attached a video to the post.
Asif Mahmud and Mahfuj Alam had been advisers to the interim government. The two submitted their resignation letters to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus this Wednesday around 5:00 pm.
When they went to the state guesthouse Jamuna to hand in their resignations, the chief adviser accepted them. It was announced that their resignations would take effect with the declaration of the schedule for the 13th National Parliamentary Election and the referendum on the July National Charter.
Thursday evening, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin announced the schedule for the national election and the referendum on implementing the July National Charter.
According to the schedule, voting in all 300 constituencies will take place on 12 February next year. The referendum on the July National Charter will also be held on the same day.
As representatives of the student leaders who spearheaded the July mass uprising, Asif Mahmud and Mahfuj Alam had been appointed as advisers to the interim government. Most recently, Asif Mahmud was in charge of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives, as well as the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Mahfuj Alam was responsible for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Asif Mahmud had already stated that he would contest from a constituency in Dhaka. On 9 November, he applied to change his voter registration to Dhanmondi. Since then, discussions had circulated that he would contest from Dhaka-10 (Dhanmondi, Kalabagan, New Market and Hazaribagh). Today, through his Facebook announcement, he confirmed that he will run as an independent candidate in Dhaka-10.
Meanwhile, Mahfuj Alam is also preparing to contest the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election. His brother and joint convenor of the NCP, Mahbub Alam told Prothom Alo Thursday, ‘Mahfuj Alam will contest from Lakshmipur-1. Discussions are ongoing about which party he will represent. No final decision has been made yet. However, the likelihood of him joining the NCP or contesting as an independent is low.’