BNP a dummy party, stringent action if it commits violence: Quader

He was talking to the media after distributing warm clothes among the cold-hit people on the premises of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital city.

Awami League’s sub-committee on relief and social welfare distributed the clothes.

Speaking about the BNP’s movement, Quader stated, “You can wage a movement but do not engage in violent activities in the name of a movement. If you obstruct people’s living, commit arson and terrorism in the name of enforcing strikes and blockades - all these will be dealt with iron hand.”

“People have suffered a lot in this country. You have inflicted a lot of pain on the people of this country in the name of movements. You must face punishment if you commit these wrongful acts.

“Stringent actions will be taken - this is our decision,” he stressed.