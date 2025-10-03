Focus on July Charter, electoral alliance also discussed

While the major political parties remain at odds over how to implement the July National Charter, nine parties, including Ganatantra Mancha, have taken the initiative to seek solutions through informal discussions with different political groups. Ganatantra Mancha has already held two rounds of meetings with eight parties.

Beyond the six parties within the Ganatantra Mancha, three other parties are also working to advance these discussions. A senior leader of one of these parties has already reached out to the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami for talks.

The main focus of these dialogues is whether consensus can be reached on the method of implementing the July Charter. However, the discussions are also touching upon possible political polarisation ahead of the next general election, with ideas being exchanged among them on different scenarios. There are also talks about the potential for electoral alliances beyond the BNP and Jamaat.

Most recently, Ganatantra Mancha sat with five parties, the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), the Socialist Party of Bangladesh (Basad), Basad (Marxist), Bangladesh Jasad and the Jatiya Gana Front at a restaurant in Hatirpool area of the capital on the night of 29 September. Earlier on 18 September Ganatantra Mancha met with the National Citizen Party (NCP), Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), and Gono Odhikar Parishad at the same venue.