Initiative by 9 parties
Focus on July Charter, electoral alliance also discussed
While the major political parties remain at odds over how to implement the July National Charter, nine parties, including Ganatantra Mancha, have taken the initiative to seek solutions through informal discussions with different political groups. Ganatantra Mancha has already held two rounds of meetings with eight parties.
Beyond the six parties within the Ganatantra Mancha, three other parties are also working to advance these discussions. A senior leader of one of these parties has already reached out to the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami for talks.
The main focus of these dialogues is whether consensus can be reached on the method of implementing the July Charter. However, the discussions are also touching upon possible political polarisation ahead of the next general election, with ideas being exchanged among them on different scenarios. There are also talks about the potential for electoral alliances beyond the BNP and Jamaat.
Most recently, Ganatantra Mancha sat with five parties, the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), the Socialist Party of Bangladesh (Basad), Basad (Marxist), Bangladesh Jasad and the Jatiya Gana Front at a restaurant in Hatirpool area of the capital on the night of 29 September. Earlier on 18 September Ganatantra Mancha met with the National Citizen Party (NCP), Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), and Gono Odhikar Parishad at the same venue.
Although the main agenda has been to reach consensus on the July Charter, the talks also addressed the current state of the country and possible future polarisation, according to leaders from several of those parties. They said parties shared their perspectives on potential electoral understandings and broader understandings as well.
On behalf of the Ganatantra Mancha, these discussions are being coordinated by chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolan Zonayed Saki. He told Prothom Alo that the priority is to create consensus on how to implement the July Charter.
“Both ideas are there, expanding electoral alliances and forging wider seat-sharing arrangements. In phases, the Ganatantra Mancha will also sit with other parties involved in discussions at the Consensus Commission. But what shape this will ultimately take before the election will become clear later,” said Zonayed Saki.
Alliances and understandings
There are six parties in the Ganatantra Mancha- the Ganosamhati Andolan, Nagorik Oikya, Biplobi Workers’ Party, Rashtra Sanskar Andolan, JSD and Bhashani Janashakti Party. In the meetings between Gantantra Mancha leaders and various parties, the discussions have not only covered reforms but also possible electoral alliances and understandings. While no organised negotiations have yet taken place, several parties have started thinking in preliminary terms.
Leaders from four of the parties that attended the two meetings on 18 and 29 September said they were interested in a broader electoral understanding with the Ganatantra Mancha parties. However, they added that further discussions would be needed on what common position or objectives would underpin such an arrangement.
However, on the question of electoral alliance or understanding objections have been raised by some parties involved in the second round of talks about including the groups that took part in the first round of talks with the Ganatantra Mancha.
Speaking on this, CPB general secretary Abdullah Kafi Ratan told Prothom Alo, “AB Party, NCP and Gono Odhikar Parishad are influenced by right-wing thinking. There’s no scope for an electoral alliance or understanding with them. But we do want to build a larger platform with the six Ganatantra Mancha parties, because they are like-minded to us.”
Bangladesh Jasad presidium member Mushtaq Hossain, who attended the last meeting with the Ganatantra Mancha, told Prothom Alo that everyone will want the next election to be based on a clear position. If those who agree on reform proposals contest the polls together, it will be easier to win people’s mandate. But so far, talks have only been at the conversational stage, and nothing organised.
Efforts to engage BNP and Jamaat in discussions
At the 18 September meeting between Ganatantra Mancha and three other parties, the responsibility of engaging in discussions and seeking understandings with other political parties was given to Ganosamhati Andolan chief coordinator Zonayed Saki, AB Party chairman Mojibur Rahman and Gono Odhikar Parishad general secretary Rashed Khan.
The Ganatantra Mancha then held talks with five left-wing parties, including CPB and Basad at Hatirpool on 29 September. There was no one from NCP, AB Party and Gono Odhikar Parishad present in this meeting.
Meanwhile, the AB Party chairman has initiated communication with BNP and Jamaat to hold informal talks. They are trying to arrange meetings with BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Jamaat-e-Islami’s Naib-e-Amir Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher.
Mojibur Rahman told Prothom Alo last Wednesday evening that these communication efforts with BNP and Jamaat were also part of the ‘9-party initiative’. He said that progress has been made in the discussions. The focus is on how the July Charter can be implemented. Once that is achieved, many problems will be resolved.