Islamic parties close to uniting under a single alliance: Charmonai Pir
The Islamic political parties of the country are close to forming an alliance, Islami Andolan Bangladesh (Charmonai Pir) Ameer Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim said on Monday.
Patriotic and humanitarian political parties are approaching the point of contesting under a single ballot in the upcoming parliamentary elections, he remarked.
Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim made those comments at a press conference held at the IAB Auditorium in Purana Paltan, Dhaka on Monday.
The press conference was organised by Islami Andolan to demand the legal implementation of the July Charter, holding the parliamentary elections under the PR (proportional representation) system based on the July Charter, the prosecution of fascists and their collaborators and the assurance of a level playing field in the elections.
“Regarding the Islamic parties, after 5 August we announced that we were striving for a single alliance. We have been working on this and, Alhamdulillah, it is now considerably close. Such an environment has been created by the grace of Allah,” Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim stated.
At the press conference, Islami Andolan Bangladesh announced a three-day programme in support of five key demands.
These demands include the next national parliamentary election based on the July Charter, implementation of the PR system, ensuring a level playing field in elections, visible justice for mass killing and trial of the Jatiya Party (JaPa) and the 14-party alliance in a special tribunal.
The programme includes a rally and protest march in Dhaka on 18 September, protests in divisional cities on 19 September and protests in districts and upazilas across the country on 26 September.
Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim stated, “Until our demands are met, more continuous and stricter programmes will be undertaken.”
Referring to the participation of the National Citizen Party (NCP) in this movement, the Charmonai Pir said, “They have not withdrawn from the movement. However, they agree on the legal basis of the July Charter.”
Regarding whether the programmes of the movement will be held on the same platform simultaneously, he said this will be known in due course.
Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim added that through this movement, they aim to exert pressure on the government. The movement will continue with those who participated in the mass uprising of 2024.
Describing the position of Islami Andolan, Charmonai Pir emphasised that they seek the implementation of the July Charter and its legal basis and they want the upcoming national elections to be conducted based on the July National Charter.