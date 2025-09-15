Islamic parties close to uniting under a single alliance: Charmonai Pir

The Islamic political parties of the country are close to forming an alliance, Islami Andolan Bangladesh (Charmonai Pir) Ameer Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim said on Monday.

Patriotic and humanitarian political parties are approaching the point of contesting under a single ballot in the upcoming parliamentary elections, he remarked.

Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim made those comments at a press conference held at the IAB Auditorium in Purana Paltan, Dhaka on Monday.

The press conference was organised by Islami Andolan to demand the legal implementation of the July Charter, holding the parliamentary elections under the PR (proportional representation) system based on the July Charter, the prosecution of fascists and their collaborators and the assurance of a level playing field in the elections.