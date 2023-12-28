JCD’s Dhaka University unit president, 10 others detained

Detective Branch (DB) of police has detained 11 persons including Dhaka University's (DU) Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal unit president Khorshed Alam alias Sohel.
Among the other detainees, Mehdi Hasan alias Polash is the central joint general secretary of Krishak Dal. All others are members of Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s additional commissioner (DB) Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid confirmed the information of 11 leaders and activists of BNP’s associate bodies being detained.
He told Prothom Alo on Wednesday night that the detainees are involved with various sabotage plans including cocktail blasts in different parts of the country to foil the elections.
Based on information derived from them, a raid was carried out on a press in Nilkhet. Bomb making equipment, unexploded bombs, gun powder as well as various things used in sabotage were recovered from there. Besides, 50,000 brochures have also been recovered, he added.
However, general secretary of DU Chhatra Dal unit Ariful Islam has rejected this statement given by the police.
He told Prothom Alo that the DB police is detaining the leaders and activists of the organisation and showing them arrested in different cases by staging a drama.
In that continuity the DB has detained JCD's Dhaka University unit president Khorshed Alam and the university’s Haji Mohammad Mohsin Hall unit president Omor Faruk Mamun on Wednesday night, Ariful added.
Ariful claimed that the leaders and activists of JCD's Dhaka University unit hold each and every programme in a peaceful manner. “We are not involved in any sort of violence.”
“Basically, being afraid of BNP’s one-point movement the fascist government is arresting pro-democracy students, youths, workers and farmers indiscriminately by sending their obedient state forces after them,” he stated.