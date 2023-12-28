JCD’s Dhaka University unit president, 10 others detained

He told Prothom Alo on Wednesday night that the detainees are involved with various sabotage plans including cocktail blasts in different parts of the country to foil the elections.

Based on information derived from them, a raid was carried out on a press in Nilkhet. Bomb making equipment, unexploded bombs, gun powder as well as various things used in sabotage were recovered from there. Besides, 50,000 brochures have also been recovered, he added.

However, general secretary of DU Chhatra Dal unit Ariful Islam has rejected this statement given by the police.

He told Prothom Alo that the DB police is detaining the leaders and activists of the organisation and showing them arrested in different cases by staging a drama.