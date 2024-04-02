Actions if anyone illegally interferes local govt polls: Quader
The Awami League (AL) on Tuesday gave organisational directives to its party leaders, ministers, and lawmakers to refrain from interfering in the upazila parishad election and not to be involved in any activity that will destroy the neutrality of the upcoming upazila parishad elections.
AL general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader gave this directive in a statement sent to the media.
He said prime minister Sheikh Hasina has pledged to cooperate with the Election Commission (EC) in holding the elections in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.
He said the opinions of the countrymen will be reflected in the upcoming upazila elections, as the voters will exercise their franchise freely. “Directives have been given to the leaders, ministers and lawmakers belonging to the party (AL) to refrain from any interference and not to be involved in any activity that will destroy the neutrality of the elections,” he said.
Quader said the EC has declared the schedule of the upazila election in two phases. The election will be held in phases, he said.
He said the administration and the law enforcers will perform their duties with neutrality.
Actions will be taken if anyone tries to illegally interfere in the election process, the AL general secretary said.
He said the 12th general elections were held peacefully and neutrally on 7 January, and the poll was a milestone in the path of democracy.