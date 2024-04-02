Actions if anyone illegally interferes local govt polls: Quader

The Awami League (AL) on Tuesday gave organisational directives to its party leaders, ministers, and lawmakers to refrain from interfering in the upazila parishad election and not to be involved in any activity that will destroy the neutrality of the upcoming upazila parishad elections.

AL general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader gave this directive in a statement sent to the media.

He said prime minister Sheikh Hasina has pledged to cooperate with the Election Commission (EC) in holding the elections in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.